Van police looking for driver who hit gas pump, sparking fire

VAN, Texas (KETK) – A driver hit a gas pump Friday morning leaving behind a fiery mess in a Van gas station, and police are now investigating.

POLICE: 3 arrested during search warrant after meth, marijuana, Valium discovered

“It’s been an experience,” head of maintenance at Gateway Exxon, Marc Jennings said.

Surveillance video shows an apparent white Dodge Ram coming off FM 314 at around 3 a.m. The driver can be seen turning into the gas station and driving directly into one of the pumps causing a fire to spark, setting the pump ablaze.

The driver is then seen putting the vehicle in reverse and speeding away.

“It’s been an inconvenience,” Jennings said. “It’s been a little chaotic around here.”

The gas station had to shut down all of their pumps while crews worked on get things under control.

Son of elected Smith County officials sentenced to 30 days in jail for interfering with public duties

“It’s expensive,” Jennings said. “I mean it’s costly because that brings people into the store and now it’s an inconvenience for our customers to come in wanting fuel and can’t get it.”

Jennings said he encourages anyone with helpful information to reach out to the police.

“If anybody recognizes this truck, please call the Van Police Department,” Jennings said.

The Van Police Department told KETK, that it is an active investigation, and no other details can be released at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.