Van Etten man arrested, allegedly hit Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office vehicle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Van Etten man was arrested after authorities say he crashed into a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office vehicle while deputies were investigating the man for trespassing.

Gregory D. Edwards, 26, was arrested on multiple charges on Thursday night. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Five Mile Drive in the Town of Ithaca at about 7:43 p.m. on April 18 for a call about Edwards trespassing. Someone at the scene reportedly had an order of protection against Edwards.

“That’s what you did, you murdered our kids,” Tioga Downs horse barn arsonist sentenced to 15 years in prison

After arriving at the scene, deputies pulled behind a parked Ford F150 pickup truck, which was running, in a parking lot to prevent the truck from leaving. When the deputies got out of their vehicle to talk to the driver, the truck’s brake lights lit up. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies got back in their vehicle, the truck revved its engine, and it accelerated in reverse. The truck hit the marked patrol vehicle and backed onto its hood. The patrol vehicle reversed, causing the truck to slide off the hood. Authorities say that Edwards, who was driving the truck, got out of the truck and threatened the deputies. Edwards was arrested after deputies deescalated the situation.

Edwards was charged with third-degree criminal mischief (a class E felony), second-degree reckless endangerment (a class A misdemeanor), and second-degree criminal trespass (a class A misdemeanor).

Edwards was processed and taken to the Tompkins County Jail to await arraignment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.