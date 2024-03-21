Van driver killed in WA wreck

Mar. 21—A 72-year-old Spokane man died in a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 195 on Wednesday.

Around noon, between Colton and Uniontown, a dump truck traveling northbound collided with a utility van driving southbound that had drifted into the wrong lane, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

Leonard Loreen, a 72-year-old man driving the van, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release. The other driver, 48-year-old Louis Brenner, of Arlington, Wash., was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

The roadway was shut down between Colton and Uniontown while authorities investigated and crews cleaned up debris. Traffic was detoured onto U.S. Highway 95 through Moscow until Highway 195 reopened around 7 p.m., according to a Whitcom dispatcher.

Whitman County Fire District 14 assisted Washington State Patrol.