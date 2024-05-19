Van crashes into house in Dayton

A van crashed into a house in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 2:02 a.m., officers and medics were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ohmer Street on reports of a vehicle into a structure.

Upon arrival, crews found a white van crashed into the house.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant told News Center 7 that the driver of the van fled the scene after the crash.

None of the occupants of the house were injured as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story and News Center 7 is working to learn more about what led up to the crash.



