Van Buren woman pleads not guilty to manslaughter after meth found in child’s blood

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Van Buren woman pleads not guilty on June 12 to manslaughter after methamphetamine was found in her child’s blood.

Along with manslaughter, Rachael Dukes, 34, is charged with second-degree domestic battery and introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another and enhanced penalties for offenses committed in the presence of a child.

Van Buren police responded to a death investigation at Baptist Health Hospital on March 30, according to an affidavit.

Dukes told police she fed the child a bottle before putting them to bed. When she woke up, she noticed the child was not breathing.

According to the affidavit, Dukes took the child to a neighbor’s apartment where she called 911 and started performing CPR on the child.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed to be dead, the document said.

A toxicology report showed amphetamine and methamphetamine in the child’s blood, according to the affidavit. Duke said to police she did not know how meth got into the child’s system, however, the toxicology report showed the bottle tested positive for meth.

The affidavit said Dukes told police that “she was holding some meth and it accidentally fell into the bottle” and fed it to him.

An autopsy report showed the child had a non-fatal skull fracture and Dukes told authorities they fell off the bed while she was changing them.

Dukes is being held on a $150,000 bond. She has a pre-trial hearing at the Crawford County Courthouse on September 3 at 9 a.m.

