Valpo police investigating crash involving juvenile pedestrian

The Valparaiso Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a juvenile pedestrian late Wednesday afternoon that resulted in the juvenile being transported to a Chicago hospital with serious injuries.

Valparaiso Police responded around 5:40 p.m. on June 19 to the intersection of Valparaiso Street and Monroe Street for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, according to police.

Police learned a juvenile had been struck by a motor vehicle and sustained serious injuries. The Valparaiso Fire Department arrived on the scene with police and began immediate treatment.

The juvenile was transported from the scene to a nearby landing zone, then onto Comer Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter.

The crash investigation remains open but police do not expect charges related to the crash. Additionally, police said there is no indication that drugs, alcohol or excessive speed played a factor in the crash.

Porter County 911 Central Communications assisted.