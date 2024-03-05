Valpo man may get probation in rape case: records

A Valparaiso man signed a plea deal last week in a rape case.

Serafin Roman, 52, admitted March 1 to intimidation, a Level 6 felony. The plea deal calls for 18 months probation. A judge would have to review and accept the plea.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled March 15 before Judge Samuel Cappas. Roman’s trial this week was cancelled.

In court papers, Roman admitted to threatening the victim on June 30, 2020.

“If you were to ever snitch on me or get me in trouble, something bad is going to come for you,” he reportedly told her.

The original charging affidavit alleges he picked up the victim, then 17, for breakfast, errands and to a house to work on a pool.

He pulled into an “alley” by a river and they got out of his truck. When the victim tried to get back, Roman blocked her, groped, then raped her, according to court documents.

He was originally charged with rape and sexual battery.

Defense lawyer Maryam Afshar-Stewart represents Roman, while Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg is prosecuting.

