Valpo man gets probation in rape case

A Valparaiso man was sentenced to 18 months probation Friday under a plea deal for a rape case.

Serafin Roman, 51, pleaded guilty March 1 to intimidation, a Level 6 felony. The sentence was set under the plea deal’s terms.

Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold handed Judge Samuel Cappas a letter from the victim.

Defense lawyer Maryam Afshar-Stewart asked him to accept the plea.

Roman declined to speak in court.

In court papers, Roman admitted to threatening the victim on June 30, 2020 in Lake Station.

“If you were to ever snitch on me or get me in trouble, something bad is going to come for you,” he reportedly told her.

The original charging affidavit alleges he picked up the victim, then 17, for breakfast, errands and to a house to work on a pool.

He pulled into an “alley” by Grand Boulevard Lake and they got out of his truck. When the victim tried to get back, Roman blocked her, groped, then raped her, according to court documents.

He was originally charged with rape and sexual battery.

mcolias@post-trib.com