Valley farmers hope for more rain as water allocations are scarce
Water is liquid gold to Valley farmers. But getting some of it partly depends on geography.
Water is liquid gold to Valley farmers. But getting some of it partly depends on geography.
Over 30,000 fans say it's a meal-prep must, and it will help keep your stove clean too.
Goldman Sachs analysts see gold heading to $2,300 by year-end.
How long does it take to charge an electric car? The answer, frustrating as it might be, is that it depends. Charging speeds depend on the charger, the vehicle, and even the weather.
'I finally have great skin at 50': This cult-favorite toner brightens and protects — according to 72,000 five-star reviewers.
Oppenheimer chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus sees the S&P 500 ending the year at 5,500 as a broadening out in the stock market rally continues.
The European Commission has opened investigations into Apple and Google over their new policies for developers in the EU. The bloc is looking into whether the fees and conditions comply with strict new rules for major tech firms.
On March 11, a fizzy startup announced that it had raised $67 million at a $1.4 billion valuation and reached $263 million in sales in 2023. Did you guess that this startup is Liquid Death, a canned water company? Liquid Death has now raised more than $267 million in venture funding despite sitting in a category that doesn’t interest many investors.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this layering wonder.
More than 41,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
Ready to reduce waste? Nearly 3,000 Amazon reviewers laud this solid combo.
Microsoft has a lone leader overseeing its consumer AI division for the first time. Google DeepMind cofounder Mustafa Suleyman is joining the company from rival Inflection AI, which will now transition into enterprise AI.
In Monday’s keynote at Nvidia's GTC 2024 event, CEO Jensen Huang kept repeating the phrase "AI factory." “In the last Industrial Revolution, the raw material that went into the factory was water,” Huang told TechCrunch in an interview after the keynote. “There’s a new Industrial Revolution happening in these [server] rooms: I call them AI factories,” Huang said.
The current crop of minivans is quite small, but there's still something for everybody who appreciates the best family-hauling vehicles on the market.
The 2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition is the latest Range Rover limited edition. Production's capped at seven examples, each costing $170,475.
'Helps take weight out of my backpack,' wrote one fan, who added that it 'Doesn't leak.'
No need to count sheep when your bedding gets an upgrade like this.
Comfy as a sock, protective as a sneaker — shoppers love them so much, they wear them around the house.
Can Seattle or Texas stop Houston from winning yet another division title? Or will the Astros reach an eighth straight ALCS?
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
The long-running dearth of IPOs could be coming to a close, partly due to Reddit's upcoming public debut. Expected to list this month, Reddit saw its valuation soar during the pandemic. Now, the company is fighting to retain as much of its final private-market price in its public offering.