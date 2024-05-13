Valley City man injured in motorcycle crash, arrested for DUI

May 13—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — A 45-year-old Valley City man sustained serious injuries on Sunday, May 12, when the motorcycle he was driving ran off a county paved road, said the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol in a news release said the crash happened at 5:30 p.m. 2 miles south of Valley City on Barnes County Road 21 and 30th Street Southeast.

The patrol said the man was southbound on County Road 21 driving toward Valley City when he lost control of the 1980 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and the vehicle ran off the road, coming to rest in the west ditch. The driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

The Barnes County Ambulance treated the man at the scene before he was transported to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City and then flown by Sanford AirMed to Sanford in Fargo, the patrol said.

The man remains in the care of Sanford. He was arrested for driving under the influence, the patrol said.

Also responding to the crash were the Barnes County Sheriff's Office, Barnes County Ambulance and Barnes County Rural Fire.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.