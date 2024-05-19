Valley Center man fatally shot early Sunday

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Valley Center was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

According to Valley Center Police Department Captain Matt Vogt, officers were dispatched at 1:42 a.m. to the report of a shooting at 7400 N. West St.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 46-year-old Kirk Stanley suffering from a gunshot wound at his home.

He was taken to the hospital but later died due to his injury.

The VCPD says a 22-year-old woman was detained and questioned about the shooting. She was later released after a forensic exam was conducted.

“At this time, no arrests have been made as the case is still under investigation pending autopsy results and findings of other aspects of this case,” said the VCPD. “The case will be further reviewed by the District Attorney’s office later this week.”

