Vallejo PD: rape, burglary suspect arrested

(KRON) – The Vallejo Police Department announced the arrest of a burglary and rape suspect on Friday.

Vallejo PD was alerted of a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of Georgia Street around 7:48 a.m. on March 31. Police said the victim, who was on the scene, was restrained and sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The Vallejo Police Department detectives identified Jashawn Germany as a lead suspect in this case with the assistance of the community. Germany was taken into custody at Solano County Jail on an unrelated parole warrant on April 4.

Germany was identified as the perpetrator of the listed burglary and sexual assault after further investigation. Additional charges of kidnapping and rape were placed on Germany on April 19.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427.

