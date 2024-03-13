Vallejo cop injured after being rammed by retail theft suspect

(KRON) — A Vallejo Police Department officer was hospitalized on March 7 after a theft suspect rammed into his car, VPD said Tuesday. The suspect was also hospitalized, but neither party’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

The crash happened after VPD officers responded to a theft in progress call at a business on the 1100 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane. Officers were informed that three suspects in a black Dodge Charger, who were known to steal from the store frequently, were present.

When officers arrived, they were told that two female suspects were in the dressing rooms with about $1,000 worth of goods.

A male suspect started the Charger while the female suspects were still inside. Officers demanded that the man stop the car.

According to VPD, the suspect hesitated, and officers put a spike strip in front of the Charger. The suspect drove over the strips and past a parking stall block, hitting the officer in a marked car.

The suspect was arrested after trying to escape on foot, police said. Only one of the women was found to have stolen property, and she was arrested. Neither suspect was publicly identified by Vallejo police.

