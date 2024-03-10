Vallejo car detailer dragged 20 feet as woman stole vehicle

(KRON) – A woman was arrested after stealing a vehicle that was being detailed on Tuesday, according to the Vallejo Police Department.

A man contacted the Vallejo police officers to report a carjacking on the 100 block of Laurel Street on March 5. The man said while he was detailing a customer’s Toyota Sienna, a woman entered the Sienna.

The detailer attempted to stop the woman from entering the vehicle but did not succeed, police said. With the keys in the ignition, the suspect was able to drive away. Police said the vehicle dragged the victim for approximately 20 feet as the suspect was fleeing the scene.

The victim did not sustain significant injuries in the incident.

Vallejo officers located the Sienna near the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Lemon Street. Police said an approximate 30-second vehicle pursuit ensued before the suspect surrendered.

The victim identified the carjacker. The owner recovered her vehicle at the scene. Both the owner and victim elected to press charges against the carjacker, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the county jail.

