Valerie Plame Wilson Responds To 'Blaming' America's Jews For War In Middle East

Former CIA agent Valerie Plame Wilson posted a series of apology tweets on Twitter Thursday after sharing a story that claimed American Jews were to blame for encouraging war in the Middle East, primarily Iran.

The article, "America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars," was published to The Unz Review. The digital publication is an alternative platform to mainstream media outlets it deems "not sufficient," according to its website.

Twitter wasn't amused. Many users questioned Plame's decision to share the story, which led the former CIA operative to defend herself.

"First of all, calm down. Re-tweets don't imply endorsement," Plame said. Plame asserted that she's of Jewish descent before suggesting that critics should read the story and "try, just for a moment, to put aside your biases and think clearly."

Plame subsequently retracted her original response and offered up an apology.

"OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest," Plame wrote in a tweet that's now pinned to her profile.

"I missed gross undercurrents to this article & didn’t do my homework on the platform this piece came from. Now that I see it, it’s obvious," she continued. "Apologies all. There is so much there that's problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again."

Plame concluded her apology by stating that she's "not perfect." She added: "This was a doozy. All I can do is admit them, try to be better, and read more thoroughly next time. Ugh."

OK folks, look, I messed up. I skimmed this piece, zeroed in on the neocon criticism, and shared it without seeing and considering the rest. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

I missed gross undercurrents to this article & didn’t do my homework on the platform this piece came from. Now that I see it, it’s obvious. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Apologies all. There is so much there that’s problematic AF and I should have recognized it sooner. Thank you for pushing me to look again. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

I’m not perfect and make mistakes. This was a doozy. All I can do is admit them, try to be better, and read more thoroughly next time. Ugh. — Valerie Plame Wilson (@ValeriePlame) September 21, 2017

Twitter users have continued to provide negative feedback towards Plame's tweets, which have made her a trending topic on the social media platform.

"Someone tell Valerie Plame Wilson that you can oppose neocon & right-wing Israeli influence on US policy without being a raging anti-Semite," Journalist Sulome Anderson tweeted.

Several others echoed Anderson's thoughts, with Nick Short writing: "Valerie Plame sounds awfully anti-semitic."

Journalist Yashar Ali added that "no one should be surprised Valerie Plame Wilson tweets out anti-semitic crap."

Plame's controversy comes on the heels of Rosh Hashanah, a holiday that celebrates the Jewish New Year from Wednesday to Friday. Yom Kippur follows shortly behind on Sept. 29.

The article insisted that American Jews who are "strongly attached" to Israel have no business enforcing policy decisions related to the matter.

"Don't put them into national security positions involving the Middle East, where they will potentially be conflicted," the author wrote of Jewish officials involved in American foreign policy. "Let them worry instead about North Korea, which does not have a Jewish minority and which was not involved in the Holocaust."

The author added: "For those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up...That would be kind-of-like a warning label on a bottle of rat poison."

Photo: Getty Images

