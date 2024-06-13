Valerie Orr to lead Community Foundation of Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — Valerie Orr, a former Monroe County superintendent and principal, is the new executive director of the Community Foundation of Monroe County.

Orr will begin in September. She replaces current executive director Kathleen Russeau. In March, Russeau announced she was retiring in September after 16 years with the Community Foundation of Monroe County.

Orr had been the superintendent of Whiteford Agricultural Schools for six years, 2015 until 2021, when she became superintendent of Grosse Ile Township Schools, according to Monroe News archives. From 2013-15, she was a principal at Monroe Public Schools' Monroe High School.

“Valerie brings a wealth of experience in school district administration, budget and finance management, human resources and public relations to the foundation,” the Community Foundation of Monroe County said in a news release. “Her leadership skills, vision and dedication to community engagement have driven successful strategic plans that created new programs for students, enhanced the district's financial stability and secured a $30 million bond. Additionally, Valerie partnered with ProMedica Regional Hospital to develop a career pathways program, demonstrating her commitment to innovative community solutions."

At Grosse Ile Township Schools, Orr implemented a marketing plan that resulted in the passing of a new bond millage, generating $72 million in new revenue for the district, the Community Foundation said in the news release.

“I am honored to join the Community Foundation of Monroe County and leverage my experience and skills to make a meaningful impact on our community,” Orr said. “I am inspired by the potential for optimism, community enrichment and creative excellence, and I look forward to collaborating with the board, staff, donors and community partners to build on the foundation’s strong legacy and achieve even greater things together.”

“Valerie Orr’s appointment as our new executive director marks an exciting new chapter for the Community Foundation of Monroe County,” said Keith Masserant, president of the CFMC board of trustees. “Her extensive experience in non-profit leadership, strategic planning and community engagement, coupled with her proven track record in achieving significant results, makes her the ideal person to lead our organization. We are confident that under her leadership, CFMC will continue to thrive and profoundly impact the Monroe County community.”

Established in 1978, the Community Foundation of Monroe County collaborates with local non-profits, community leaders and volunteers to provide funds that address its three priorities: education, health and well-being and community enrichment.

For more information, visit cfmonroe.org or contact the Community Foundation of Monroe County at 734-242-1976 or email info@cfmonroe.org.

