Valeo CEO Bill Persinger makes retirement announcement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Bill Persinger, the head of Valeo Behavioral Health Care, announces he is retiring.

This summer, Bill Persinger will exit his role as CEO of Valeo Behavioral Health Care. He made his formal announcement Wednesday, May 22 and it goes into effect in early August this year. He started on Nov. 5, 2015 and has worked for Valeo for around 8 years.

Moving forward with who will replace his spot, the Governing Board will select an Interim CEO in the near term.

“Valeo is a strong, forward-looking, essential, and active community partner here in Shawnee County,” Persinger said in a written statement. “We are a unique part of the public safety net of non-profit behavioral health agencies, recognized as such by city, county, state, and federal agencies. Our 24/7/365 programming means that all citizens have quick access to treatment, recovery, and ongoing supportive services.”

Madonna superfan breaks Guinness World Record in Topeka

Moving forward, Persinger does not have any firm plans on volunteering. He has an interest in helping with the issue of homelessness locally and plans on staying in Shawnee County.

Learn more about Valeo Behavioral Health Care by clicking here.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. Sign up for our Storm Track Weather app by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.