Valentine’s Day is over — but these 6 adoptable dogs are still looking for a perfect match

Looking for a perfect match? These six adoptable sweethearts are ready to find their forever companions.

While Valentine’s Day may have passed, Leia (A295987), Sassy (A303884), Brutus (A302139), Desoto (A303448), Onyx (A304212) and Gracie (A303276) are still looking for love.

In search of a gentle giant with a soft spot for cuddles? Well then Leia is right for you.

Leia (A295987) is one of several dogs available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter.

This 2-year-old mastiff mix has quickly become a volunteer favorite due to her calm demeanor and loving personality. She is an avid napper and enjoys a slower-paced lifestyle. Sometimes on walks, she’ll just plop down into the grass and politely request belly rubs.

According to her previous owner, Leia is a lovebug who is house broken, good with kids and good with other dogs.

Looking for a compact ball of affection? Sassy, a petite boxer mix, may be the perfect fit.

Sassy (A303884) is one of several dogs available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter.

Three-year-old Sassy came in as a very-pregnant stray and gave birth just days after arriving at the shelter. She raised eight healthy and beautiful puppies who have since been adopted. While she’s been enjoying her time at the shelter, Sassy is ready for maternity leave and thinks it’s her turn to be pampered.

She enjoys playing ball, cuddling, and spending time with her people. Sassy knows “sit” and has a contagious smile.

On the hunt for an adventure buddy? One-year-old Gracie is as athletic as they come.

Gracie (A303276) is one of several dogs available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter.

This lab mix has a tennis ball obsession and could play fetch for hours. Recently she went on a field trip to Los Osos where she made many new human and doggie friends.

Switching to the lads, Brutus — a 4-year-old pit bull terrier mix — is everything you could ever want.

Brutus (A302139) is one of several dogs available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter.

This sweet velvet hippo is bound to melt your heart with his radiating happiness, precious personality and desire to shower you with love. He has a soft spot for people, gives the best kisses (which he gives frequently), is well behaved and will cuddle at every opportunity possible.

According to his previous owner, he is housebroken, good with kids and other dogs, well trained and all around an incredible dog.

Looking for a silly sweetheart to keep you company? Five-year-old Desoto is a handsome rottweiler who loves belly rubs and playing fetch.

Desoto (A303448) is one of several dogs available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter.

Unfortunately, the stress from the kennel environment is starting to dampen his happy-go-lucky personality. He is in need of a home where his true colors can shine.

Finally, Onyx is a stunning 3-year-old German shepherd mix.

Onyx (A304212) is one of several dogs available for adoption at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Shelter.

He is playful, full of life and very loving. He enjoys playing ball, doing tricks for treats and getting affection.

Because he came in as a stray, we don’t know much about his past, but hey — who doesn’t love a good mystery?

With all these incredible potential pets waiting for you at San Luis Obispo Animal Services, the question isn’t “is the perfect dog waiting for me at the shelter?” but rather “which one should I pick?”

Swing by Animal Services today to meet your potential new lifelong companion.

How to adopt a pet in SLO County

For more information about and of these dogs, call the front desk at the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services shelter at 805-781-4400, extension 6, or visit slocounty.ca.gov/aserv. The shelter is located at 865 Oklahoma Ave. off Highway 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The full-price adoption fee is $85 for cats and $130 for dogs, plus a $30 county license fee for dogs, if the adopters are San Luis Obispo County residents.

The adoption fee includes a new collar, a spay or neuter operation, basic vaccinations, a microchip and eligibility for a free veterinary check within San Luis Obispo County. Cats also are tested for feline leukemia virus (FeLV) and feline immunodeficiency virus, and adopters receive a carrier.