Valencia beats Leganes for 7th straight league win in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Valencia won its seventh straight game in the Spanish league, beating Leganes 3-0 Saturday to move within a point of leader Barcelona.

Barcelona hosts fifth-place Sevilla later.

Dani Parejo scored Valencia's first goal with a well-struck free kick in the first half. Rodrigo added to the lead with a close-range header in the second, and Santi Mina sealed the win by converting a late penalty.

Valencia has won eight straight in all competitions, including a 2-0 win at second-division club Zaragoza in the Copa del Rey. It has outscored opponents 28-8 in its winning run.

Italian striker Simone Zaza failed to score against Leganes, having entered Saturday's game at Mestalla Stadium with eight goals in six games.

Zaza has nine goals for the season, three fewer than league-leader Lionel Messi.

Leganes, in its second season in the first division, had won three of its last five league games. It is eighth in the standings.

Atletico Madrid, eight points off the lead, plays at Deportivo La Coruna later Saturday.

Defending champion Real Madrid, which is also eight points behind Barcelona, hosts Las Palmas on Sunday.

