Valdosta teen faces firearms charge

Jun. 25—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta teen was arrested on a firearms charge Monday.

Around 2:15 p.m., detectives near Ora Lee West apartments saw a 19-year-old man walking with a firearm concealed in his clothes, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

When they tried to speak with the teen, he ran; the detectives found him behind a home in the 700 block of East Jane Street with a gun in his hand. the statement said.

He dropped the gun and ran again, but was soon taken into custody; as detectives tried to walk him to a vehicle, he pulled away and tried to run again. He was again apprehended but kept trying to pull away until he was put into a vehicle, police said.

A K9 unit found a bag of marijuana where the firearm was dropped, according to police. The suspect was jailed on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), tampering with evidence (misdemeanor), obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), and four active felony warrants not related to this case, the statement said.

"This great proactive work by our detectives resulted in the seizure of a firearm from a convicted felon and the arrest of a person who had several active felony warrants," said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Anyone with more information on this case should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.