Valdosta man dies of stab wounds; acquaintance charged with murder

Feb. 29—VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man died Thursday morning following an altercation in which he was stabbed.

A woman called police, firefighters and paramedics to the 2000 block of LaSalle Drive a few minutes after midnight, telling them her boyfriend was unresponsive, according to a release from the Valdosta Police Department.

Officers immediately attempted life-saving measures, and while doing so, they observed possible stab wounds to his torso, the release said. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the residence and attempted life-saving measures, but the victim, Collie Mathis, 49 years of age, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through investigation, detectives determined that Mathis had been in an altercation with John Paul Battle, 59 years of age, at another location. Police say Mathis was assaulted with a knife during that altercation, then he was taken back to his residence, where he collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

Officers and detectives found Battle in the 1800 block of Northside Drive, the VPD said. He was taken into custody without any incident and has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, all of which are felonies.

Police said Battle and Mathis knew each other, and this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this case or any other case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.