Valdosta chase leads to charges

May 15—VALDOSTA — An attempted traffic stop led to a chase and local charges against the driver Wednesday.

Around 1:20 p.m., Lowndes County sheriff's deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Cypress Street in Valdosta, a sheriff's office statement said.

The driver of the vehicle, a Valdosta man, fled and a car chase followed, the statement said.

After a short chase, he fled the vehicle on foot, being caught by deputies and Valdosta police.

The driver faces charges of felony fleeing with intent to elude officers, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and multiple traffic offenses, the sheriff's office said.

He also had outstanding felony arrest warrants from Florida, the statement said.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.