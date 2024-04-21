Valders High School seniors Abby Van Den Heuvel and Andrea Taylor are this week's Stellar Students

The Herald Times Reporter is continuing its tradition of highlighting Manitowoc County’s exceptional high school students in its Stellar Students series. This series features high school students selected and submitted by their schools.

Stellar Students this week are Valders High School seniors Abby Van Den Heuvel and Andrea Taylor. Here is more about them and what makes them stellar.

More Stellar Students: Click here to read more Stellar Student profiles

Abby Van Den Heuvel headed to UW-La Crosse to major in occupational therapy

Abby Van Den Heuvel

Name: Abby Van Den Heuvel

Parents: Traci Van Den Heuvel

School: Valders High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.819

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? Throughout my high school career, I have been involved in many extracurricular activities such as basketball, volleyball, soccer, symphonic band, Junior Leadership and National Honor Society.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? I am proud that I was able to maintain steady grades and earn high honors throughout my high school career, even though I faced many health challenges that made it difficult to have a normal high school experience. Between my freshman and junior years, I had two knee surgeries, so I had to miss weeks of school and did a lot of my learning online. While I was trying to stay on top of my academics, I also had to stay on top of my health, manage my pain and rehab my knee. Perhaps the biggest challenge was my senior year as I started the year missing weeks of school as a result of several surgeries to manage my hydrocephalus and head pain. Again, healing and patience were crucial components to my academic success. It’s hard to believe what you can do when you don’t give up!

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? The occupational therapist at Valders is phenomenal. I worked with her since elementary school. She was very fun-loving, patient and caring. She made the somewhat scary experience of leaving class to get extra help into something that I enjoyed and looked forward to. I want to help people get stronger and live better. I hope to someday be like Miss Jenna and be that person who people look forward to seeing when they need help.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? The advice I would give is always try your best in school, but don’t be afraid to branch out and try new extracurricular activities. Sometimes trying new things can be hard, but life isn’t easy. Get out there, try new things, make new friends, and no matter what you do, do your best.

What are your plans after high school? I will be attending UW-La Crosse and majoring in occupational therapy.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I would like to be working with kids in a hospital or clinical setting. I hope I will be with my family living closer to my extended family in northwest Wisconsin.

Teacher recommendation: “I have had the privilege of having Abby VDH in my English 10, AP Language, and AP Literature classes. To say Abby has resilience is an understatement. Her resilience has been tested throughout her high school career due to medical setbacks that led to absences from school and being unable to participate in extracurriculars as much as she would have liked. Abby handled and continues to handle recovery with grace and determination as she continues to maintain a high GPA, keep up with her schoolwork, and most notably, remain positive and optimistic. While Abby excels academically, her drive and attitude are awe-inspiring. She is an excellent example of tenacity and is a role model for her peers.” — Stacy Drinkwine Hauser, English teacher

Andrea Taylor will study biology at UW-Stevens Point

Andrea Taylor

Name: Andrea Taylor

Parents: John and Alison Taylor

School: Valders High School

Grade: Senior

GPA: 3.85

What extracurricular activities have you been involved with during high school? Theater program, cross country, basketball, track, soccer, Forensics, National Honor Society, Sources of Strength, English Learners Program, Holy Family Memorial volunteer, choir.

What is one academic accomplishment about which you feel particularly good? Last year, passing my AP Language exam.

Which class or extracurricular activity influenced your decision regarding the career you plan to pursue? Horticulture classes.

What advice do you have for those just starting their high school career? Half your schedule should challenge you, the other half should be fun. Push yourself, but don’t forget your interests.

What are your plans after high school? Studying biology at UW-Steven’s Point.

What would you like to be doing 10 years from now? I’d like to use my biology degree with a focus toward botany and horticulture.

Teacher recommendation: “Andrea Taylor, or Andie, is a Stellar Student because of her unbelievable attitude in the classroom and desire to learn. She is a leader in every class and is always working to do her best on everything; proving she has the skills necessary to succeed in her future endeavors. Andie is also inclusive and inspires others to work hard as well. By being confident and hardworking, Andie has set an example that others want to follow because she does well and has fun as well. She is a pleasure to have in the classroom, and an exceptional young adult who I am excited to watch excel in life.” — Donald Johnson, mathematics teacher

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Valders seniors Abby Van Den Heuvel, Andrea Taylor are Stellar Students