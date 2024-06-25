Vacant Tucson fire station will become shelter amid city's affordable housing crunch

Tucson will adapt a vacant fire station into a resource center with low-barrier transitional housing in a neighborhood just north of downtown.

The first-of-its-kind renovation could prove to be a model for the city as it seeks to fill the gap in housing and shelter needs.

The pilot project is part of Tucson’s Housing First Program, which provides outreach, shelter and housing services for homeless people. The project will transform the vacant Fire Station #8 on West King Road in the Amphitheater neighborhood, which is known as the Amphi area. The station will be converted into a day-use resource center with a mix of congregate and noncongregate shelters.

The project will include 35 microshelters in the backyard area, each with air conditioning and electricity, while the kitchen, bathrooms, and showers will be communal.

“It’s the only Housing First project in the Amphi area and we know there is a significant unhoused population in the area," said Anne Chanecka, the director of housing and community development. “This is designed to fill a critical gap and provide resources in an area that needs it.”

The Tucson City Council on June 18 unanimously passed a motion to rezone the facility from Medium Density Residential Zone to a Planned Area Development, despite the disapproval of the zoning examiner. During a hearing on May 2, the zoning examiner voted against the rezoning for density reasons, noting that the proposed density exceeds the density recommended in the North Stone Neighborhood Plan.

Some neighbors also voiced their opposition, citing concerns of safety and security in the area, and people loitering in the alleys. Chanecka said the city is working with the residents to address those concerns, including sending city staff to clean the alleys.

To help mitigate future impacts to neighbors, the city agreed to build a six-foot fence enclosing the property and include a 10-foot buffer between the edge of the property and the microshelters that will have shade trees and green stormwater infrastructure. The city also said the shelter will allow pets, have a curfew, around-the-clock security, and community rules.

Funding for the project comes from a range of sources, with $900,000 from a federal grant, and additional funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and community development block grants.

Amphi’s Housing First resource center is one of several facilities Tucson is adapting for housing. Since 2020, the city’s Housing and Community Development Department has bought 10 motels, shelters and vacant plots of land that will be adapted for affordable housing and shelter projects.

Council looks to expand tiny home model

During the zoning examiner public hearing, Assistant City Manager Liz Morales said the mayor and council want this project to be a model for creating more microshelter or tiny home villages in other parts of the city to address the lack of affordable housing in Tucson.

At the June 18 meeting, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero admitted more resources are needed, but said she was proud of city staff for making this dream a reality. She hopes this model can be expanded throughout the city.

“We are moving a little at a time but in a really good pace, to be able to create more affordability that our community deserves,” she said.

Councilmember Nikki Lee said she is interested in seeing how well the microshelter concept will work.

“It seems like something we can throw up very quickly once we learn about the best way to deploy those assets around the city,” Lee said.

Community comes out in support of the program

At the June 18 public hearing for the resource center, over a dozen people spoke in support of the pilot program, noting Tucson’s homelessness crisis and the city’s dire need of housing and shelter beds. Some residents drove up from Green Valley to demonstrate their support.

"I see this project embodying a lot of the evidence-based best practices in this space,” said Keith Bentele, a member of the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, which distributes federal funds for homeless services. “But it is a really small movement — in a good direction — in the context of a very deep hole that we are in.”

He pointed to the estimated 1,367 shelter beds and 4,901 units of supportive housing needed to end homelessness in Pima County, according to data from the group’s 2023 Gaps Analysis report.

Susan Stein Kregar, external affairs director of the Pima Council on Aging, also spoke in support of the pilot program. She said the organization’s 2024 community needs assessment found that between January 2021 and January 2022, rents in Tucson increased more than 30% since before the pandemic, pushing older adults on fixed incomes out of their homes.

In May the organization received 238 requests from older adults seeking help for housing issues including affordable housing requests, financial assistance, and resources for people at risk of eviction or homelessness.

“We are running out of places to refer them in the short and long term,” Stein Kregar said.

