Vacant mobile home catches fire in Raccoon Township

A vacant mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning in Raccoon Township, Beaver County.

The fire broke out around midnight in the 4400 block of Route 151.

Officials told Channel 11 no one lived at the home and it’s not yet known what started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

