Vacant Manchester lot approved for multi-family development site

Apr. 3—A long vacant lot at Hanover and Maple streets in Manchester is up for sale.

This comes after the previous owners spent years fighting over plans to develop 12 two-bedroom units. The "fully approved" multi-family development site is listed for $720,000. Each unit is designed to be 600 to 800 square feet, according to the listing.

"Every detail has been carefully considered, from waste disposal to convenient amenities like app-pay laundry, storage lockers in the semi-finished basement and walkways around the building," the listing says.

A burned-out Victorian at 324 Hanover St. was torn down in 2019 after a fire in December 2017. The 9,015-square-foot lot has been vacant since, filled with weeds and surrounded by a chain-link fence.

The project involved appeals to both the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment and the New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board.

The Housing Appeals Board became involved after city officials in 2021 denied a building permit, saying variances approved for the property had expired. The state reversed the denied permit in June 2022.

Much of the contention over the project was due to its density and lack of parking on the parcel.