Vacant house fire that caused $100,000 in damages in Delmar under investigation

A vacant house fire that broke out on Monday in Delmar is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Here's what we know happened.

Vacant Delmar house fire to cost $100,000 in damages

At about 1:56 a.m. on Monday, April 8, a major fire erupted in a two-story single family dwelling located at 904 East State Street in Delmar, Maryland. No injuries or deaths were reported, as the structure — owned by J. Lecates — was vacant at the time of the incident.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor. According to a neighbor, the structure has not been inhabited in almost 20 years. Delmarva electric has disconnected power to the structure.

The fire is thought to have originated on the first story of the building. A total of 50 firefighters from the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department reported to the scene. It took firefighters about 2 and 1/2 hours to control the fire, reported the State Fire Marshal.

The damages are estimated to reach a total of $100,000 — $75,000 in structure and $25,000 in contents — according to the State Fire Marshal.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lower Eastern Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.

