Vacant home in Independence to be demolished after multiple fires

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence is demolishing a house that has caught fire four separate times in the past few months.

In the statement they shared with FOX4, they said the city has inspected and reviewed the house on multiple occasions and that the building is scheduled to be demolished within the next 30 days.

Neighbors like Ed Strong have been dealing with the house for around sixmonths. “This is a nuisance in our neighborhood. We don’t like it, and we want to see progress,” he said.

“We feel as if that when a house is being burnt three times and they put a tag on it, it should come down as quickly as possible.”

The house has been vacant and, according to Strong, is inhabited by squatters. He says, they’ll light fires in the home. “It gets out of control, they bail and the house gets punished.”

The damage on the home is so severe, that standing on the street, you can see through the front door and see the trees in the backyard. The fires have also caused the siding on the neighbors house to start peeling off.

“I look out my kitchen window and what do I see? I see the front of a burnt house,” Strong said. “Take a vacant lot like this, and let’s turn it into something else.”

It was only a few minutes after our initial interview with Strong that we found out the house was scheduled to be torn down. “The cause of what’s going on in this neighborhood is coming to an end,” he said with a smile on his face.

We asked strong if the house’s absence would decrease the number of squatters around his neighborhood.

“As long as there’s vacant houses, I don’t think so,” he said. “But it’s a matter of people coming together to do something about it. Don’t let it just sit there and let them take over and ruin your neighborhood.”

