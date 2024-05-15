Vacant home damaged in west Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A vacant home burned in west Wichita on Tuesday. The fire happened at the home near 135th Street West and Central around 10:20 p.m.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief John Eck tells KSN News that a security guard in a neighborhood reported the fire. When crews arrived, the home was heavily involved.

“We did have to bring some extra units out because we don’t have fire hydrants in this area. We are sitting way back off the road, so we had what we call a tender that brings 2,500 gallons of water on each of those,” Eck said.

Oklahoma sheriff finds name of 1976 missing teen in old BTK crossword puzzle

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.