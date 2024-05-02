Vacant Bed Bath & Beyond in Collierville could be transformed into indoor pickleball site

A local pickleball club wants to bring a semi-permanent facility to a vacant big box department store at Carriage Crossing in Collierville.

Pickleball 901 Holdings is seeking recommendation of approval of a conditional use permit from the Collierville Planning Commission to allow indoor pickleball courts at Carriage Crossing, according to a staff report. The town’s planning commission is slated to discuss the item at its Thursday meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at Collierville Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway.

One of the agenda items is for the commission to decide if indoor pickleball is suitable for Carriage Crossing. If the planning commission recommends the conditional use permit, then it will later go in front of the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen for approval.

Here is a closer look at Pickleball 901 Holdings' plans for the property.

Pickleball 901 Holdings would like to turn the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond at Carriage Crossing into a Pickleball Pop-Up Club.

What does Pickleball 901 Holdings want to do at Carriage Crossing?

According to staff reports, Pickleball 901 Holdings is looking to open eight temporary pickleball courts inside the roughly 30,000-square-foot former Bed Bath & Beyond space at 4610 Merchants Park Circle in Collierville. The concept would be called the “Pickleball Pop-Up Club,” said Adam Clay of Collierville, who is a majority owner of Pickleball 901 Holdings along with his business partner Jakob Eliason of Bartlett.

Pickleball 901 Holdings would roll out temporary pickleball courts, nets, barriers and all things needed to play pickleball. The facility would also include portable finishing touches such as seating, signage, merchandise on shelves, vending machines and television screens to display information. Pickleball Pop-Up Club would be a pay-to-play model with players paying between $10 to $15 for a day pass, according to the application.

The proposed eight indoor pickleball courts in Carriage Crossing are intended to provide the shopping mall’s owner Edwards Realty a short-term tenant until they get a larger, long-term tenant in the space. Among the things the Pickleball Pop-Club is designed to do is provide revenue to landlords who own dormant retail space, which helps boost the property.

NEW BUSINESSES IN COLLIERVILLE: What's new at Carriage Crossing? 7 spots to check out, from dance to décor

Pickleball 901 Holdings conservatively expects to see $51,000 monthly revenue after six months and a 45% occupancy use of the indoor facility, according to the application.

“It is going to start as a specialty arrangement where we are going to bring in premium courts, and it’s going to look, feel and smell and act just like a fully built-out pickleball club that you would see that takes months and millions to put together,” Clay said. “But we’re developing a method to convert into retail, these types of clubs as a short-term arrangement until they get a permanent tenant."

However, in the application, Pickleball 901 Holdings says it would like to have the first right of refusal on the property and would turn the club into a permanent facility if the financial outlook is promising.

“But the long-term goal, if pickleball is successful there, we have an opportunity to convert into a more permanent establishment,” Clay said. “The generosity of Edwards (Realty) and their leasing agent (Jones Aur) allows us to come in with a very attractive commercial arrangement. It’s not a lot of risk on either party. If it doesn’t work, then it’s OK, we will leave and take the courts with us for our event business. But if it does work, then we have the proof and then we can move into a more long-term arrangement that could be at Carriage Crossing.”

When would the Pickleball Pop-Up Club open at Carriage Crossing in Collierville?

Pickleball 901 Holdings is looking to bring indoor pickleball courts to the vacant Bed Bath & Beyond space at Carriage Crossing in Collierville. Pickleball 901 has hosted numerous pickleball pop-up events in the Memphis area.

According to Clay, the plan would be for the proposed Pickleball Pop-Up Club to initially be open for six months to a year, with the goal of opening this summer.

“Our aggressive and optimistic goal is that we’re opening the doors June 1 or somewhere in the first part of June,” Clay said. “There are a lot of things that have to come together and so that is a very optimistic timeframe.”

PICKLEBALL IN COLLIERVILLE: How a retired dentist uses his passion for pickleball to keep Collierville seniors active

Could more Pickleball Pop-Up Club locations come to the Memphis area?

Clay said Carriage Crossing isn’t the only proposed Pickleball Pop-Up Club that Pickleball 901 Holdings is eyeing in the area.

“While there is an established pickleball community out here (in Collierville area), we also are interested in properties in Cordova and Wolfchase area, and we’re extremely interested in something inside the loop,” Clay said. “... We’re just taking our time with getting the right place because first impression is everything… Collierville is the one that we’re hopeful will be the first. But there are other places in play, they’re just not that far along.”

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

