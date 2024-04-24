Va. AG Jason Miyares attends Crime Victims’ Rights Forum in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It was a moment of healing for parents who’ve lost their children to gun violence.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by the police chiefs of Hampton Roads and community activists, participated in a crime victims’ rights forum at New Hope Church of God in Christ Tuesday night.

“When you talk to victims of violent crime, the one thing they never want to be is a number,” Miyares told 10 On Your Side. “This has been an utterly traumatic event for them.”

The forum gave crime victims a space to share stories and provided resources on the Commonwealth’s new witness protection program and advocates who can walk you through the process.

“We can protect you, we can get you out of town,” Miyares said. “We can provide housing so you can testify.”

Miyares also pointed to the success of speeding up the backlog of sexual assault kits waiting to be tested, solving cold cases like the Colonial Parkway murders.

“To give victims the information in both what our office does, and for me, to hear from them because it makes me better as Attorney General when I hear about the challenges they are having,” Miyares said, “it makes me a better advocate in the General Assembly for them and the governor.”

You can find a list of victim resources here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.