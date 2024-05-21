Uxbridge budget mess: All school employees set to receive pink slips

Precinct 1 voter Travis Do Rosario checks in with poll workers Carol Hansen and Mary Poirier during the Uxbridge annual town election held Tuesday at the McCloskey Complex.

UXBRIDGE ― All Uxbridge school employees including the superintendent will be receiving pink slips in the coming weeks following the failed budget proposal at Town Meeting last week, officials said Monday.

The extent to which layoffs can be avoided, School Committee members said during an at-times emotional three-hour meeting at Uxbridge High School, will depend on the will of voters at a Special Town Meeting set for June 18.

“To my knowledge, this has never happened before (in Massachusetts),” Marc Terry, a Mirick O’Connell lawyer who represents the school district, told School Committee members as they ran down a variety of grim consequences that could occur should no budget be in place by July 1.

Members and administrators talked at length Monday about the legal liabilities that could accrue to the town if a budget isn’t passed including unfulfilled contacts, missed payments and the loss of legally-mandated summer programming for some students.

Even if a budget is approved, they said, the uncertainty requires pink slips to go out to union employees by mid-June under contractual rules and will throw things like Uxbridge’s ability to commit to scheduling sports games in the fall into question.

“I know some people think we’re just playing doomsday politics here. We’re not,” said Uxbridge High School Principal Mike Rubin, one of multiple administrators to note that the district is likely to lose good employees even if a budget is passed.

Superintendent Michael Baldassarre noted that, unlike at Town Meeting, the Special Town Meeting requires a two-thirds vote of approval, not a majority.

That will make a passing a budget — which last week fell five votes short of the majority requirement — more challenging, he said.

“Many of the people that get those letters, they are going to be real letters and they are not going to be returning to their jobs,” Baldassarre said. He estimated that at least 40 positions would be cut if the district is able to secure a level-funded budget.

Baldassarre said he believes the district will emerge from the June 18 meeting with a budget — Terry noted that not doing so would violate the law requiring a town to provide for public education — but said the corollary impacts are likely to loom large.

In addition to possibly requiring the introduction of sports and busing fees, Baldassarre said many great teachers or administrators could leave as a result of the uncertainty.

Baldassarre said he had already received a recommendation request for one of his “best administrators,” who put out 14 applications after Town Meeting.

“I know that we’re going to lose good people,” he said, also expressing worry about losing students.

Baldassarre said that, should Uxbridge voters not keep the district funded at rates comparable to other towns, it would only make sense for parents to utilize school choice to send them elsewhere, and for students who currently opt-in to Uxbridge to stop doing so.

“We are now in the midst of a challenge that’s not in the handbook for any administrator,” he said, vowing to do his best to provide the best education possible using the budget that taxpayers ultimately approve.

Michael R. Baldassarre is superintendent of Uxbridge Public Schools.

The question of how much Baldassarre has contributed to the challenges the district now faces is one to which multiple residents alluded during public comment.

Questions raised

During the public comment section of Monday’s meeting, multiple residents including a selectman, raised questions about Baldassarre’s leadership.

Six of seven School Committee members resigned in a short period of time last May. One member told Town Meeting in 2023 the resignations came because of a loss in confidence in Baldassarre, and a report on the topic by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis concluded their departures likely stemmed from Baldassarre’s “perceived unwillingness to participate in his agreed evaluation process and his implied threat of a potential civil rights claim against some School Committee members within the same time period.”

Hundreds of town residents signed a petition asking that Baldassarre's contract not be renewed. A decision by Baldassarre to ban a selectman from the schools led to a federal lawsuit that ended in the selectman, Stephen Mandile, receiving a $60,000 settlement.

Baldassarre, the selectman had alleged in his lawsuit, disparaged him in a post on his blog — a website that has also become a flashpoint for some in the community.

During public comment Monday, Selectman Peter DeMers said that, “Frankly, when you have a personal blog where you attack members of the community…there are consequences.”

Other members of the public who have been critical of Baldassarre also spoke, saying they thought the vote was a reflection of people not feeling heard by Baldassarre and committee members.

Kara Guy, chairwoman of the Uxbridge Special Education Parent Advisory Council, said that while she voted to approve the budget, she believes many people who have felt unheard by Baldassarre and the School Committee likely voted no.

Guy alleged that many people have faced derision for bringing up their concerns and that some may have decided to make a statement with their anonymous votes rather than speak publicly.

Those who did speak at Town Meeting largely focused their comments on a $12,000 expenditure to a public relations firm the district uses, several hundred thousand dollars for a therapeutic classroom and the overall impact of the proposed 12% budget increase on tax bills.

Multiple members of the committee said Monday that a postmortem should be done to figure out what went wrong at Town Meeting, but that the first order of business needs to be getting a budget passed June 18.

Baldassarre noted Monday — as did the district in a press release the day after Town Meeting — that the failed vote took place after voters received incorrect information about what a “no” vote would mean.

At Town Meeting, Town Manager Steve Sette told voters a “no” vote would mean the budget would revert to a level-funded budget in which the district would receive one-twelfth of the prior-year’s appropriation each month.

That turned out not to be correct, the district said in a press release the following day; state education officials confirmed the vote actually meant the schools would have no budget at all beginning July 1.

Neither Baldassarre nor anyone from the district or the School Committee contradicted Sette at Town Meeting and one resident Monday asked Baldassarre — who at one point Monday indicated he had questioned in his mind whether Sette was correct — why he never double-checked the law.

In an email to the Telegram & Gazette after the meeting, Baldassarre said he had no reason not to trust Sette, noting that he has been a town manager for about 15 years.

“It is hard for me to understand how I can be responsible for the misrepresentation of facts by another,” he wrote.

Sette told the T&G in a phone interview Tuesday that, while he doesn’t believe the issue should be framed as a spat between himself and the superintendent, he believes the responsibility to know the facts ultimately rests with the school department and its committee.

Sette, as others have done, questioned school leaders' decision to not put on a budget presentation at Town Meeting. He noted that every other major portion of the budget passed other than the schools and that about 100 people left after the school vote.

“To say that one thing caused the budget not to pass, I think, is really not an accurate statement,” he said.

Elections to complicate task ahead

Complicating the task for the School Committee, and potentially Baldassarre, is that elections for School Committee were being held Tuesday.

Five people were running for three three-year seats and two people for a one-year seat including some who have been critical of Baldassarre

School Committee Chairman Barry Desruisseaux, who defended Baldassarre last week in comments to the T&G, said the committee is expected to meet next week to chart the path forward on the budget.

Also complicating matters is that the district’s finance director, Karen Sheridan, has accepted a job in another district and has some vacation time to take before June 18.

Sheridan, who was praised by many Monday and at Town Meeting, told residents Monday she did her best to present a transparent budget.

Sheridan, who wiped away tears after she spoke, said Monday that, despite some speculation, she is not leaving Uxbridge as a result of any issues with transparency or the administration.

She told the T&G after the meeting that she is not leaving as a result of Baldassarre, who, she said, never interfered with her ability to do her job in the way she saw fit.

“I still believe in his vision,” she said

Baldassarre told the T&G after the meeting he believes the criticism he has faced has come from relatively few people and that the facts of his leadership in the district have often been skewed.

He said his work is guided by what he believes is best for students, not public opinion.

He said he plans to take a class on communications for leaders at MIT and defended his blog.

Baldassarre said he maintains the blog because he enjoys writing and that he has to get his advocacy out there for people to read. He disagreed with the criticism that he has attacked people personally.

Baldassarre said that while some have criticized the $12,000 district funding on a public relations firm, doing so is typical for school districts.

The owner of the firm Uxbridge uses, John Guilfoil, told the T&G Tuesday that his firm represents more than 100 school districts throughout New England, and that the vast majority of districts these days use either in-house or out-house professionals to handle communications.

