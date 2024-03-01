UW's 12-game football schedule released

Feb. 29—LARAMIE — There are 183 days until the University of Wyoming football team's season opener against Arizona State in Tempe.

It's 190 days until the Cowboys' home opener against Idaho at War Memorial Stadium.

The anticipation for a new football season grew a little stronger Thursday as the Mountain West released its schedule for the upcoming season, including UW's 12-game slate.

The Cowboys open the season Aug. 31 at Arizona State. UW then hosts Idaho and Brigham Young on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14, respectively, before capping nonconference play on the road Sept. 21 at North Texas.

UW kicks off the conference season at home Sept. 28 against Air Force before enjoying its first of two bye weeks the following weekend. After the bye, the Cowboys host San Diego State on Oct. 12 before traveling to face San Jose State on Oct. 19 in California.

UW returns home Oct. 26 to host Utah State and travels to face New Mexico on Nov. 2 in Albuquerque before utilizing its second bye week. After the break, the Cowboys make the short trek to Fort Collins on Nov. 16 for the Border War against Colorado State.

Boise State then come to Laramie on Nov. 23 for the home-finale. UW ends the regular season with a nonconference road game at Washington State on Nov. 30 in Pullman. The trip to Pullman will be the Cowboys' first since 2015.

The matchup with the Cougars comes after a deal between the MW, Washington State and Oregon State this offseason. After the two schools were left stranded by their former Pac-12 conference mates, they agreed to pay the league roughly $14 million to play 12 games against MW opponents.

"This is a unique and unprecedented opportunity for Oregon State and Washington State to play against highly competitive Mountain West football programs in 2024," MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in November. "The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities.

"The scheduling agreement strengthens the league's nonconference schedules, and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate."

The Cowboys are coming off their first nine-win season since 1996 after winning the Arizona Bowl in December. UW will have new direction after Jay Sawvel was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach following the retirement of Craig Bohl.

Aaron Bohl, Craig's son, was promoted from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator to replace Sawvel. Former Michigan State offensive coordinator Jay Johnson was hired in the same position at UW after Tim Polasek took the head coaching job at North Dakota State.

The Cowboys kick off the spring portion of the season March 26, capping the segment with the annual spring game April 27. The spring game will take place in Cheyenne due to the renovation project at War Memorial Stadium.

Sawvel will open two spring practices to the public in his first year as head coach. Those dates will be April 6 and April 13.

UW hosts its NFL pro day March 19 in Laramie.

