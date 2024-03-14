UWF puts Fred Levin's Timeless Tanglewood mansion up for sale for $2,999,000. See inside:

The late Fred Levin’s former mansion, known now as the UWF President’s Club at Timeless Tanglewood, is up for sale for $2,999,000 after it was gifted to the University of West Florida in 2018. At the time of the donation, the mansion and its belongings were appraised at more than $8 million.

The UWF President’s Club at Timeless Tanglewood was used by the university to provide “enriching learning experiences” for students while also serving as venue for meetings and events supporting its mission.

The property also plays host to visiting dignitaries and scholars from around the world for the enhancement of UWF academic programs, according to the UWF website.

The mansion was the largest donation UWF had received at the time.

The proceeds of the home sale will go toward a scholarship fund in Fred Levin’s name and the home’s content, including a 425-piece collection of Tiffany silver flatware, will be sold at auction in New Orleans, according to Mansion Global.

What is the Timeless Tanglewood?

The Tanglewood mansion spans approximately 6,500 square feet and sits on an immaculately kept 1.2 acres along Bayou Texar. According to the listing, the timeless design seamlessly blends the European aristocracy with the conveniences of contemporary living.

Levin purchased the Tanglewood property from his son, Martin Levin, in 2006. They lived inside the home until 2011, when Levin and his wife, Marilyn Levin, moved into another home while Tanglewood underwent extensive renovations.

The home wouldn't re-open until May of 2014.

In the first-floor "Music Room," one wall features framed signatures of famed American composer and lyricist Irving Berlin and Kate Smith, renowned for her rendition of Berlin's "God Bless America." A blue Yamaha piano also sits in the room, one of the few that exist in the world.

The "Stiletto Room" downstairs featured walls adorned with designer stiletto heels and a display cabinet of historic footwear. An autographed pair of kinky boots from the Broadway musical Kinky Boots was also on display in the room, along with a piece from local artist Jeff Bass.

Perhaps the most interesting room was dubbed the "Titanic Room." In the middle of the room sat a 1912 Renault Type CB Coupe de Ville automobile, which appeared in scenes throughout the film Titanic. The ceiling was built from half-inch steel to recreate the ship's atmosphere. It also has a display case of authentic dishware from the ship.

Who was Fred Levin?

Levin was not only one of the most interesting people to call Pensacola home but was also one of the country's top trial lawyers. His most famous victory occurred in the '90s when he was able to get the Florida Legislature to change the statute to Florida's Medicaid law that allowed it to recoup money for the cost of treating lung cancer. Levin used the change in the law to lead an effort to reach a $13 billion settlement with the tobacco industry.

In 1989, Levin became a boxing manager to fellow Pensacola Native Roy Jones Jr. and managed fights to his heavyweight championship in 2003.

Levin used his success in his law career to pursue philanthropic work and donated more than $35 million to nonprofits and universities.

The University of Florida named its law school after Levin in 1999 after he gave a $10 million contribution to his alma mater.

Levin was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016. He survived his bout with cancer but died from COVID-19 in 2021 at the age of 83.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Fred Levin's mansion, Timeless Tanglewood, hits the market for $2.9M