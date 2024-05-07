UW-Oshkosh students demonstrate their support for Palestine amidst conflict with Israel

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Several UW-Oshkosh students showed their support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

More than 50 students marched around the Polk Library Tuesday afternoon, not only supporting Palestinians but urging the school to join their efforts.

The Oshkosh Student Socialist Association organized the protest. One of the students in the organization, who chose to remain anonymous, said, “We’re hoping that the university will recognize it and condemn the genocide in Gaza right now.”

Students were also advocating for the university to provide more mental health services for those affected by the conflict.

UW student Aspyn Rafac said, “We as students have constant access to social media. We’re seeing this happen with our own eyes live almost every single day, and it impacts our mental health as students. We feel very isolated and alone, and we’re crying out for help.”

The students who organized the protest did let campus security know what was going on, and the demonstration remained peaceful.

Following the demonstration, UW Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt released a statement saying. “Today, the Oshkosh campus was once again the stage for the demonstration of free expression, legal protest, and a shared commitment to public safety. People exercised their First Amendment rights, and teaching, learning, and service continued according to our mission.”

