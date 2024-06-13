UW-Oshkosh closing Fox Cities campus in spring 2025, Outagamie County exec says

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at Fox Cities will shutter at the end of next school year, according to Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

It's the sixth UW campus to close because of budget problems and declining enrollment.

UW-Oshkosh spokesperson Alex Hummel did not immediately confirm the news but said an announcement would be shared Thursday morning.

Enrollment at the Fox Cities campus has plummeted from 1,629 in 2018 to 555 last fall, a 65% drop in just five years.

UW-Platteville Richland, UW-Milwaukee at Washington County, UW-Oshkosh Fond du Lac and UW-Green Bay Marinette closed this school year. UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha will close at the end of 2024-25.

"Let down, disappointed, frustrated — all the above," Nelson said in reaction to the news. "You invest a lot of time, a lot of money into that facility, and this is wrong. It is especially wrong how they have handled this. I mean, it's just been really, really, really poor leadership."

The UW System is made up of 13 four-year universities. It also had the UW Colleges, which were 13 additional campuses offering associate degrees that were a popular starting point for students in rural areas, from low-income backgrounds or those wanting to start college in a smaller campus setting.

But the two-year branch campuses have been in a precarious position for a while. Tuition was frozen for 15 years. A state budget cut in 2015 led to a gutting of staff and a "regionalization" strategy that put one dean in charge of multiple campuses.

The UW System in 2018 dissolved UW Colleges and placed each campus under the oversight of a four-year university. UW Fox Cities became UW-Oshkosh at Fox Cities. The Fond du Lac campus, which closed this spring, was also under the oversight of UW-Oshkosh.

But UW-Oshkosh has had its own share of financial problems. The university reported a projected $18 million deficit for the 2023-24 school year among its three campuses. In response, UW-Oshkosh laid off 140 employees, lost another 76 through retirements and closed 35 unfilled positions.

Even with the substantial cuts, UW-Oshkosh still faces a $7.6 million deficit this year. It cannot use its unrestricted reserves, which is discretionary money that can be used to plug budget holes, because it has fully depleted the fund. It's the first time in UW System history that a university has exhausted its reserves.

The UW System is stepping in with a loan it expects to be paid back with interest.

Nelson, a Democrat who campaigned to be governor in 2018, criticized UW-Oshkosh Chancellor Andrew Leavitt and UW System President Jay Rothman for their handling of the closure. He said answers have been elusive and public records request stalled. He also blamed the Republican-controlled Legislature.

"We are in this situation because the (UW) System has been underfunded for the last quarter century," Nelson said.

The closest transfer options for students include UW-Oshkosh, UW-Green Bay or Fox Valley Technical College, which has an Appleton campus just 10 minutes from the UW-Fox Cities campus.

Like other technical colleges, Fox Valley receives local property taxes in addition to tuition revenue and state funding. The state Technical College System is one of the best-funded in the country, according to a report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum last year.

Meanwhile, the UW System ranked in the bottom 10 states for per-pupil funding.

This story will be updated.

