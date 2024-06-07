UW Dean's List recognizes Grant, Adams scholars as university preps for graduation

Jun. 7—SEATTLE — Students from Grant and Adams counties have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for the Autumn 2023 Quarter.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.

UW expects to distribute more than 18,000 degrees to be awarded to UW students, some of whom will receive multiple degrees when they walk the stage.

The Seattle campus includes almost 8,500 bachelor's degrees, a little more than 4,800 master's degrees, more than 600 professional degrees, 28 Education Specialist degrees and about 900 doctoral degrees.

The university's Bothell campus will hand out nearly 1,800 degrees, of which about 1,600 are bachelor's degrees and the rest are master's degrees.

At the Tacoma campus, students will walk to receive more than 1,700 degrees with about 1,400 being bachelor's, 350 being master's and 18 being doctoral degrees.

Daniel James Brown, author of "The Boys in the Boat" will provide the commencement address at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

A draft of the speech says, "Go for the gold, whatever form that might take in your life. Be audacious in your goals."

The students below made the Dean's List:

EPHRATA

Seleny Yolette Avalos

Sebastian Bustos-Nuno

Ben Jeffrey Dinkelmann

Lexi Nicole Escure

Connor John Middleton

Leonardo Ochoa

Lola Mae See

MOSES LAKE

Ebubechi Chiemezie Abonyi

Jasiah Christopher Adame

Ha Vi Ha Duong

Katelyn Christine Ent

Sabrina Freshta Flores

Ahtziri Guzman

Jarrett Michael Lehman

Elise Grace Lindberg

Alejandro Martin-Villa

Izmani Izmani Nunez

Jarad Rolland Parker

Stephanie A, Ramirez

Daniela Alejandra Santillan Chagollan

OTHELLO

Julissa Liliana Cantu

Miriam Maria

Mia J. Perez

Giselle Perez Bravo

Ana Karen Ruiz-Cisneros

Lane Elizabeth Simpson

Isabelle Mia Villa

Morgan G Weber

WARDEN

Nataly Campos Castillo

Kasandra Rodriguez

Allysa Ashley Valdez