UW Dean's List recognizes Grant, Adams scholars as university preps for graduation
Jun. 7—SEATTLE — Students from Grant and Adams counties have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for the Autumn 2023 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
UW expects to distribute more than 18,000 degrees to be awarded to UW students, some of whom will receive multiple degrees when they walk the stage.
The Seattle campus includes almost 8,500 bachelor's degrees, a little more than 4,800 master's degrees, more than 600 professional degrees, 28 Education Specialist degrees and about 900 doctoral degrees.
The university's Bothell campus will hand out nearly 1,800 degrees, of which about 1,600 are bachelor's degrees and the rest are master's degrees.
At the Tacoma campus, students will walk to receive more than 1,700 degrees with about 1,400 being bachelor's, 350 being master's and 18 being doctoral degrees.
Daniel James Brown, author of "The Boys in the Boat" will provide the commencement address at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
A draft of the speech says, "Go for the gold, whatever form that might take in your life. Be audacious in your goals."
The students below made the Dean's List:
EPHRATA
Seleny Yolette Avalos
Sebastian Bustos-Nuno
Ben Jeffrey Dinkelmann
Lexi Nicole Escure
Connor John Middleton
Leonardo Ochoa
Lola Mae See
MOSES LAKE
Ebubechi Chiemezie Abonyi
Jasiah Christopher Adame
Ha Vi Ha Duong
Katelyn Christine Ent
Sabrina Freshta Flores
Ahtziri Guzman
Jarrett Michael Lehman
Elise Grace Lindberg
Alejandro Martin-Villa
Izmani Izmani Nunez
Jarad Rolland Parker
Stephanie A, Ramirez
Daniela Alejandra Santillan Chagollan
OTHELLO
Julissa Liliana Cantu
Miriam Maria
Mia J. Perez
Giselle Perez Bravo
Ana Karen Ruiz-Cisneros
Lane Elizabeth Simpson
Isabelle Mia Villa
Morgan G Weber
WARDEN
Nataly Campos Castillo
Kasandra Rodriguez
Allysa Ashley Valdez