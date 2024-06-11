UW announces Winter 2024 Dean's List honorees
Jun. 11—SEATTLE — Students from the Columbia Basin have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2024 Quarter.
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.
Columbia Basin UW Dean's List honorees:
EPHRATA
Seleny Yolette Avalos
Lexi Nicole Escure
Connor John Middleton
Lola Mae See
MOSES LAKE
Ebubechi Chiemezie Abonyi
Jasiah Christopher Adame
Cassandra Danielle Bravo
Isaac Isaac Cruz
Katelyn Christine Ent
Sabrina Freshta Flores
Ahtziri Guzman
Ellie Marie Knox
Jarrett Michael Lehman
Elise Grace Lindberg
Brisia Nayely Mundo
Izmani Izmani Nunez
Jarad Rolland Parker
Stephanie A Ramirez
Grace Esther Selmann
OTHELLO
Anna Chen
Owen Kristopher Harwood-Palmore
Mia J. Perez
Giselle Perez Bravo
Ana Karen Ruiz-Cisneros
Lane Elizabeth Simpson
Liz Soriano-Lopez
Isabelle Mia Villa
Morgan G Weber
SOAP LAKE
Leodegario Rodriguez
WARDEN
Nataly Campos Castillo
Jessie Contreras Murillo
Allysa Ashley Valdez