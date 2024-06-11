UW announces Winter 2024 Dean's List honorees

Jun. 11—SEATTLE — Students from the Columbia Basin have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Washington for the Winter 2024 Quarter.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must have completed at least 12 graded credits and have a grade point average of at least 3.50 out of 4. Students are notified that they have achieved this distinction when they receive their grades for the quarter.

Columbia Basin UW Dean's List honorees:

EPHRATA

Seleny Yolette Avalos

Lexi Nicole Escure

Connor John Middleton

Lola Mae See

MOSES LAKE

Ebubechi Chiemezie Abonyi

Jasiah Christopher Adame

Cassandra Danielle Bravo

Isaac Isaac Cruz

Katelyn Christine Ent

Sabrina Freshta Flores

Ahtziri Guzman

Ellie Marie Knox

Jarrett Michael Lehman

Elise Grace Lindberg

Brisia Nayely Mundo

Izmani Izmani Nunez

Jarad Rolland Parker

Stephanie A Ramirez

Grace Esther Selmann

OTHELLO

Anna Chen

Owen Kristopher Harwood-Palmore

Mia J. Perez

Giselle Perez Bravo

Ana Karen Ruiz-Cisneros

Lane Elizabeth Simpson

Liz Soriano-Lopez

Isabelle Mia Villa

Morgan G Weber

SOAP LAKE

Leodegario Rodriguez

WARDEN

Nataly Campos Castillo

Jessie Contreras Murillo

Allysa Ashley Valdez