UVU a capella team heading to international finals competition

Xpanceo is betting big on turning us all into cyborgs with smart contact lenses, securing a cool $40 million to make our sci-fi dreams a reality. Xpanceo has shared its complete presentation deck, consisting of 19 slides, with TechCrunch. Although the slide list suggests that the team has covered everything, a closer look at the deck's contents reveals that some areas might not be as comprehensive as they seem.