UVM students say elevator outages are a problem. How big? What the data reveals.

How often do University of Vermont elevators malfunction? Almost daily. UVM elevators had 553 reported malfunctions in 623 days.

Students with impaired mobility report UVM elevators break down frequently, leaving them stranded. The Free Press made a public records request for maintenance data to answer questions about how often elevators break, total number of malfunctions, what types of problems have been reported and which buildings had the greatest number of elevator issues.

The data encompasses nearly two years, from Aug. 1, 2022, to April 15, 2024. The Free Press sifted through Service Operations Support reports including the word "elevator" and noted when an elevator was reported inoperable or had functional issues.

For the purpose of data analysis and to avoid duplication, the Free Press counted only one instance per day in each building unless the reports made it clear there were separate issues. This means, though, the actual number of incidents may be higher because this method would miss the times the same elevator had multiple malfunctions in a single day or multiple elevators in one building had a malfunction on the same day or an outage lasted multiple days.

The Free Press categorized the malfunctions into three groups: working but had a functional issue, unable to transport passengers and entrapment. If more than one category was represented by the same elevator on the same day, the most serious of the three categories was counted.

An Out of Order sign on a Dudley H. Davis Center elevator on October 31, 2023 directs people to "please use the doors on the other side of the building."

By the numbers - the high level totals of types of elevator malfunctions

UVM has 85 elevators across properties managed by the Physical Plant department. During the past two school years, the data showed there were at least 553 malfunctions. Vandalism, regular maintenance or instances of a person dropping their cell phone down the elevator shaft − yes, that happens often enough − were not counted.

The total can be broken down into three categories.

Working, but functional issue - 177 reportsThese include an elevator shaking or jolting and making loud noises, call buttons or floor buttons not working, a handful of times the lift settled inches above or below being flush with the floor, doors not opening all the way or not stopping on specific floors.

Unable to transport passengers - 325 reportsThis category was expanded beyond counting inoperable elevators because there were times an elevator would run but the doors would not open. The reporting portal had a form designation for "elevator not working." If that category was chosen and no additional information was provided, that entry was counted as not able to transport passengers.

Entrapments - 51 reportsThese were reports that indicated one or more people were stuck in an elevator. In one instance, at least six people were trapped in a single elevator. The Burlington Fire Department was dispatched at least 14 times to help free people from UVM elevators. At the end of August 2023, a rescue crew was trapped in an elevator in Wing Hall.

Made with Flourish

Which UVM buildings had the most elevator malfunctions?

Here are the 10 UVM buildings with the most elevator malfunctions:

University Heights North − 66 reports.

University Heights South − 43 reports.

Health Science Research Facility − 29 reports.

Wing Hall − 27 reports.

Dudley H. Davis Center − 23 reports.

Christie Hall − 20 reports.

Waterman Building − 18 reports.

Stafford Hall − 17 reports.

Living/Learning Commons − 16 reports.

Central Campus Residence Hall East − 15 reports.

Dormitories make up the majority of the buildings on this list. The top two − University Heights North and University Heights South − are two sides of one building. Taken together, the elevators in University Heights accounted for 109 malfunctions − nearly one-fifth of the campus total.

Built in 2006, University Heights is one of the newest buildings on campus. Some UVM buildings are more than 200 years old. Half of the buildings in the top 10 list for elevator malfunctions were built this century. The remaining five were built in the 1940s, 1960s, 1970s and 1990s. Number 10 − Central Campus Residence Hall East − was opened seven years ago.

One building stood out when it came to people being trapped in elevators. Given C, one of the Larner College of Medicine buildings built in 1963, had 11 entrapments. The next two highest had four each − University Heights North and Dudley H. Davis Center.

Reports of elevator malfunctions increasing

There was a 20% increase in elevator malfunctions over the last two school years. Data from Aug. 1 through April 15 for each year showed 214 malfunctions during 2022-2023, and 258 during 2023-2024.

Before the fall semester of 2023, many dormitory elevators received less use because they were locked. Elevators were unlocked during moving weeks to assist students carrying up heavy items. These elevators had the most use from students with long-term disabilities and custodians who had a key to operate the elevators year round. UVM also switched elevator technician contractors in January 2023.

A UVM elevator used by students with disabilities has an "Out of Service" sign on it.

Some buildings saw spikes in elevator use during moving weeks in May, in particular, but also August and January. Both University Heights North and South saw an increase in malfunctions per month starting in October 2023 when elevators were unlocked.

When the elevators were locked, the building averaged two or three malfunctions per month. In March, the North wing had at least 10 malfunctions and in February elevator malfunctions were reported on at least five separate days in the South wing.

How elevator malfunctions impact the UVM community, in their words

Comments on service reports reveal more than students with disabilities have been affected by the problems with elevators.

Custodians were frequently mentioned in reports, having gotten stuck in an elevator or, more often, trash getting stuck on elevators. When the elevators aren't working, custodians report they don't feel safe walking up and down the stairs carrying heavy trash.

Kitchen staff reported issues in the Living/Learning Commons, which has a cafeteria. On multiple occasions the elevator dropped beneath the floor − in October 2022, the elevator was a full foot below the floor − which hindered moving carts full of food.

Faculty and staff also need to transport items between floors using a cart.

Here's one example from Jeffords Hall: "This broken elevator is really a problem for us. One TA had to take 7 trips from the 3rd to the 1st floor to set up yesterday's lab, back up again. Then again today. This is because you can't take a cart up and down, which would have been 1 trip. Also, our plant growth area is in the basement and we are on the 3rd floor. Then there's bringing up packages."

Students have had trouble moving heavy items into their dorm rooms, and even construction work in the Health Science Research Facility building was affected by an elevator being out of service.

Violent shaking is a description that comes up often in the reports, and the reporters, at times, were shaken emotionally.

Here's one from Central Campus Residence Hall West: "Today when I was going down the west elevator it was making noises. I am on the 4th floor and it started lurching down/falling down and it stopped between the 4th and 3rd floor for a few minutes. I know it has been closed several times and was wondering if something can be done to have it looked at. It was just a very scary experience and I would not want it to happen to anyone else."

Ariel Schuck (left) and Lillian Mae Olsen (right), University of Vermont students and members of the Disabled Student Union, show how necessary working elevators are to navigating campus on May 1, 2024 in the University Heights North dormitory building.

Students with disabilities made many reports and, in one case, the equal opportunity office got involved to say it received three accessibility barrier reports about one elevator.

A student reported their elevator was not being prioritized during spring break even though students remaining on campus needed elevators.

One student with a disability issued a threat of legal action apparently out of frustration over the lack of response over an elevator with an expired inspection that was shaking, dropping and stopping sporadically.

"This is my official notice to UVM that if I am injured by this elevator while using it after notifying you of the issues, I will pursue legal damages for negligence to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you," the student wrote.

Other reporters seemed exhausted by continuous issues: "Same problem as usual" - from Cohen Hall, and "I know it's like the last remaining elevator working in this side of the building" - from Health Science Research Facility.

And, some main elevators in buildings were out for weeks at a time. Marsh Life Science's elevator was out for two-and-a-half weeks in October 2022; reports showed the school was having difficulty getting the parts they needed for the repair.

UVM says elevator outages normal, meet expectations

In total, the Free Press reviewed 853 records of reports made about UVM elevators in a 20-month period. When asked if the numbers indicated a problem, Physical Plant Director Eric Berliner responded they were in the normal range for the size of the university.

“With any electro-mechanical device − any piece of equipment, you will eventually have some sort of failures," Berliner said.

Berliner said his department attends to repairs in a timely manner, but are sometimes constrained by parts, labor and delivery. He also said their elevator contractor provides preventative maintenance.

"I don’t view it as a problem that the team cannot handle,” he said.

Contact reporter April Barton at abarton@freepressmedia.com or 802-660-1854. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @aprildbarton.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Data shows UVM elevators break often, affecting faculty, students