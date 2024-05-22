Uvalde school district PD chief submits resignation after less than 2 years on the job

The chief of the Uvalde school district police department submitted his resignation less than two years after he took over the embattled agency following the former chief's ouster in the aftermath of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District confirmed the resignation of Joshua Gutierrez, the department's chief since November 2022, days ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

The district school board in June will decide whether to approve Gutierrez's resignation. If they do, his last day will be June 26, district spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza said in a statement.

"We thank Chief Gutierrez for his dedicated leadership and guidance in reestablishing the Uvalde CISD Police Department," the statement said. "His contributions have been instrumental in enhancing the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and school community. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

It's unclear why Gutierrez resigned; he did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The resignation of Gutierrez is the latest leadership shakeup since the public school massacre. Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith in April abruptly resigned from office, citing undisclosed health concerns. In March, Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez stepped down.

Gutierrez was first hired as interim chief in November 2022 before he was officially appointed to the role in March 2023. He was brought in to lead the police department after Pete Arredondo was fired by the school board following intense scrutiny and blame for law enforcement’s 77-minute delay in confronting the shooter. This year, the Department of Justice released a scathing report on the incident and largely pinned the blame on "cascading failures" by law enforcement.

Former Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo speaks at a press conference following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The report found Arredondo had "directed officers at several points to delay making entry into classrooms in favor of searching for keys and clearing other classrooms." The DOJ also said he tried to negotiate with the shooter and treated him as a barricaded subject instead of a continuing threat to children and school staff.

A report commissioned by the city later absolved the police department's leadership and responding officers of wrongdoing. The shooting victims' families slammed the report as "disrespectful" and insulting.

Gutierrez's job has been posted on the Uvalde school district website.

"We are committed to finding a successor who will continue to uphold the standards of safety and security that our school community deserves," said Espinoza in a statement.

Contributing: John C. Moritz, Tony Plohetski, Bayliss Wagner; Austin American-Statesman

