Uvalde police chief resigns after outside report clears officers of wrongdoing in shooting

Crosses dedicated to the 21 victims of the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary are placed in front of the school on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024 in Uvalde, Texas.

The police chief in Uvalde, Texas, resigned Tuesday morning, less than a week after a city-commissioned report absolved department leadership and responding officers of wrongdoing in the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

Chief Daniel Rodriguez has led the department since 2018. He was out of town on vacation when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults on May 24, 2022, leaving Uvalde police Lt. Mariano Pargas as acting chief.

The city’s report was conducted by former Austin Police Department detective Jesse Prado. Prado's findings infuriated victims' parents.

Police spokesman Fernando Fernandez confirmed to the Austin American-Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network, that Rodriguez tendered his resignation. The resignation will go into effect April 6, the Uvalde Leader News reported. He first joined the department in 1997.

Pargas, who was the city's police leader the day of the shooting, resigned in November 2022, shortly before Uvalde city leaders were expected to make a decision on his post.

