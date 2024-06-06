Utz employees, Conewago Township police officers commended for heroism in machete incident

In March, during a meeting of the Conewago Township Board of Supervisors, the township police chief cited the "uncommon courage" of the Utz employees who stopped an armed factory intruder.

"It's something that takes a lot of guts to do," said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

Now, half a year after the incident in which a former employee stormed a factory with a machete, bungee cords, and zipties, a judge handed down a sentence for that employee.

Christopher Apgar, 26, was sentenced to two to five years in state prison after a plea on Monday, June 3, 2024, according to court records. On top of the prison time, Apgar will face a concurrent five months of probation, records show.

Apgar pleaded no contest to a felony charge of criminal attempt to kidnap, and entered a guilty plea on a felony charge of criminal trespass stemming from the incident, which took place on Dec. 8, 2023, at an Utz factory in Conewago Township.

Charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct were withdrawn as part of the plea.

In that incident, police say Apgar, who had been fired, showed up to his former workplace with a machete, bungee cords, and zipties, to confess his love to a former coworker.

Police and EMS personnel are seen on the scene where a 25-year-old fired employee reportedly returned with a machete to an Utz factory on the first block of Kindig Lane, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Conewago Township. A 52-year-old plant manager cut his hand while disarming the man, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

The affidavit states that Apgar allegedly approached that 20-year-old woman in the packaging area and grabbed her by her hips, professing his love to her. The woman rejected Apgar during the confrontation, and a struggle began when employees intervened to protect her.

In March, those workers who stopped Apgar, along with the officers who detained him, were honored for their actions during the March meeting of the Conewago Township Board of Supervisors.

During that meeting, Utz employees Scott Roberts, Shane Baker, Joseph Klunk and Jose Rodrigues were honored with commendations from Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.

From left, Conewago Township Sgt. Kevin O’Brien, Utz employee Scott Roberts, Utz employee Shane Baker,Utz employee Joseph Klunk, and Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner stand for a photo during the March meeting of the Conewago Township Board of Supervisors. O'Brien, Roberts, Baker,and Klunk were commended for their actions, along with Utz employee Jose Rodrigues and police officer Patrick Lehman, who were absent at the meeting.

In the commendations, Chief Baumgardner said that the employees showed "uncommon courage" as they intervened in a potentially lethal incident.

"Me saying the words to provide an outline of the incident doesn't really give the impact on the individuals involved in it," Baumgardner said.

Baumgardner highlighted the two very different responses, the employees, who immediately reacted as they witnessed the assault take place, and the officers who responded to the scene upon dispatch and immediately made entry without backup.

For the workers, Baumgardner said, they responded in fight or flight, in which they saw the altercation, recognized what was happening, formulated a plan and immediately took action.

Joseph Klunk, who was in the front of the building, had first seen Apgar arrive with a machete sticking out of his bag, and immediately alerted the facility to the intruder.

Scott Roberts, the plant manager of the factory, was the first to physically intervene, struggling with Apgar immediately after Apgar grabbed the female coworker. Shane Baker, who was also nearby, jumped in to assist Roberts within seconds, holding Apgar to the ground.

In the commendation, Baumgardner cited that the employees "acted without regard for [their] personal safety in coming to the aid of another, to prevent further violence."

For Sgt. Kevin O’Brien and Officer Patrick Lehman, Baumgardner said, the officers had several minutes of response to the scene where their minds raced through the possible situations they could face upon arrival.

Sgt. O'Brien immediately made entry to the building without any backup, Baumgardner said, racing towards what he believed was an active aggravated assault inside the factory.

"He was mentally preparing himself to confront the attacker," Baumgardner said, "using whatever force might be necessary to stop the actions."

"Thankfully, once at the scene of the attack, Sergeant O'Brian found several employees had the subject on the ground," said Baumgardner.

"The quick reaction by the plant manager and swift arrival of our officers on the scene were mitigating factors in this incident having a no-casualty resolution," Baumgardner told The Evening Sun in December of 2023.

"They were heroes all around."

