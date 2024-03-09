UTV stolen and other reports

Mar. 8—A 2021 John Deere Gator UTV was reported stolen at 12:11 p.m. Thursday at 311 E. 14th St.

Fire reported

Deputies received a report at 3:18 p.m. Thursday of an uncontained fire outside a building at 309 N. Central Ave. in Geneva that reportedly started the building on fire.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Lisa Marie Besser, 36, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and open container violation at 2:36 a.m. Friday at 101 W. Park Ave. in Hollandale.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Chad Allen Hoyt, 57, on a Mower County warrant at 4:18 p.m. Thursday near East Main Street and St. Peter Ave.

Vehicle rummaged through

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 4:52 p.m. Thursday at 704 Harding Ave. The incident was believed to have happened at about 8 a.m. Some money was missing.

Counterfeit bill reported

A woman attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at 6:04 p.m. Thursday at 2717 Bridge Ave.