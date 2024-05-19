UTV driver killed in Clinton County crash

One person was killed Saturday morning in a Clinton County UTV (utility terrain vehicle) crash, a news release says.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Clinton County Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of 320th Avenue for a report of a single utility vehicle (UTV) crash, according to a news release.

This area is about two miles north of Charlotte, Iowa. The driver and sole occupant of the UTV died as a result of the accident, according to the release.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld, pending proper notification of family, the release says.

The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, the Goose Lake Fire Department, the Delmar Fire Department, Maquoketa Ambulance, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.

