UTPB launches Direct Admissions program for high school seniors

Mar. 25—The University of Texas Permian Basin is excited to announce the launch of their new direct admissions program with Ector County ISD and Midland ISD. Direct Admissions will provide qualified high school seniors with automatic admission to UTPB. This innovative program aims to celebrate deserving students, open the doors of opportunity, and simplify the college enrollment process.

According to a news release, ECISD and MISD high school seniors with a GPA of at least 2.75 qualify for direct admissions at UTPB. This will benefit over 1,300 students in both school districts who can reach their full potential with a bachelor's degree from UTPB.

All students have to do is complete three easy steps:

1. Complete the quick and easy direct admissions form online (Apply Texas is NOT needed!)

2. Send the Office of Admissions your official transcript or bring it to us when our admissions team is on YOUR campus (dates and details coming soon!)

3. Watch your email inbox for a link to sign-up for New Student Orientation

Direct admissions allows seniors to skip the Apply Texas application. Once qualifying students complete the steps above, they are UTPB bound.

"We are thrilled to introduce the direct admissions program at UTPB. This program reaffirms our commitment to providing higher educational opportunities for students in our community. Our goal is to help students realize that college is possible and affordable. We are here to help," said Dr. Becky Spurlock, Senior VP of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

"UTPB's visionary initiative is a beacon of hope, designed to empower our students by shattering barriers and making college more accessible and attainable than ever before. This collaboration is not just about admissions; it's about inspiration. It's about ensuring that every student, regardless of background or circumstance, is prepared for success and equipped with the tools and opportunities to pursue their academic dreams. Together, we are not just opening doors but also paving pathways to a brighter future for all our students. This partnership is a testament to our shared dedication to transforming aspirations into tangible achievements, leaving an indelible IMPACT on the lives of those we serve," said Dr. Scott Muri, ECISD Superintendent.

"The direct admission program ties directly to the mission of Midland ISD that all students will graduate college, career, or military ready. This opportunity allows 552 MISD graduates from our four high schools to transition into a higher education institution and enroll with ease. We are grateful for our partnership with The University of Texas Permian Basin and look forward to growing this program over the coming years," said MISD Superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Howard.

The Direct Admissions Program reflects UTPB's dedication to removing barriers to higher education. For more information about the Direct Admissions Program at The University of Texas Permian Basin, please visit utpb.edu/directadmissions or contact the David De La Garza in the Office of Admissions at [email protected] or 432-552-2674.