Mar. 26—The University of Texas Permian Basin Cheer and Dance teams are hosting a showoff before they travel to the NCA and NDA college nationals.

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at the UTPB Gym.

UTPB Cheer and Dance will compete at the NCA and NDA college nationals in Daytona Beach, Fla. The NCA and NDA college nationals is scheduled for April 11 to April 13.