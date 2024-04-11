UTPB announces new MSW program

Apr. 10—The Permian Basin and greater West Texas area has an extreme shortage of behavioral health providers and needs professionals committed to this field.

The University of Texas Permian Basin will announce on April 11 its new master of science in social work. This degree will be a part of the Behavioral Health Scholarship opportunity, a news release said.

Thanks to a partnership with the Permian Strategic Partnership and the Scharbauer Foundation, UTPB now will cover tuition and mandatory fees for students getting their master's degrees in social work, clinical psychology, and counseling.

The social work program at UT Permian Basin prepares students to promote human and social well-being. Social work students receive training in many areas including interviewing, assessment, problem solving, crisis intervention, community outreach, case management, and client advocacy, the release said.

UTPB's mission is to grow the next generation of behavioral and mental health providers in the Permian Basin by training talented, experienced, and motivated professionals who are ready to serve the community, the release said.