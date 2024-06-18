UTPB announces new dean for College of Health Sciences

Jun. 17—The University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) is pleased to announce that Dr. Ron Barredo has been named the new dean of the College of Health Sciences. He will officially begin his new role on August 1. With nearly 30 years of higher education experience, Dr. Barredo will play a central role in fostering excellence in teaching, research, and engaged learning in the college.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ron Barredo to UTPB," UTPB President Dr. Sandra Woodley said in a news release. "His extensive background in health science education and his commitment to student success align perfectly with our goals. Dr. Barredo's leadership will undoubtedly bring a new vision and enhance the quality of education and research within the College of Health Sciences."

Dr. Barredo joins UTPB from Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN, where he served as the dean of the College of Health Sciences. He earned his DPT in Physical Therapy in 2005 from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions in Provo, Utah. He went on to his EdD in Education in Professional Practice in 2002 from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee.

"I'm excited to join the Falcon Family at The University of Texas Permian Basin. UTPB is an impactful institution that serves a diverse student population, and I am honored to contribute to its positive impact as the new dean of the College of Health Sciences. In this role, I look forward to building upon the college's tradition of positively shaping the health trajectories of the individuals and communities it serves. I'm eager to work alongside the dedicated faculty and staff to further the college's mission and foster innovative approaches to healthcare education, research, and service," Barredo said in the release.

The College of Health Sciences at UTPB is home to the School of Nursing, Department of Human Performance, Department of Social Work, Department of Community and Family Health, and the Center for Interprofessional and Experiential Learning.

"We are confident that Dr. Barredo's expertise and vision will help grow the College of Health Sciences," said Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Raj Dakshinamurthy. "His proven track record in health science education will drive our mission forward, helping our students succeed and produce high-quality health science graduates for our community. We look forward to the innovative leadership and the positive impact he will bring to UTPB."