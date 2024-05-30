Utility worker from Dover was killed on job in hit-and-run; man charged with murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a Dover utility worker in a hit-and-run crash in Salisbury, Maryland, in March.

A Wicomico County grand jury indicted Jamal Scarborough, 27, of Marion Station in Somerset County, Maryland. Scarborough has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, negligent vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter, failure to return/remain at an accident involving death, failure of driver to render assistance to the injured, driving on a revoked license and related charges, according to the Maryland State Police. Scarborough was already being held without bail at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

On the morning of March 27, an off-duty Maryland State Police trooper was driving his marked department vehicle south on Airport Road adjacent to Salisbury Regional Airport when he stopped at a work zone where a flagging operation was in effect. Workers were allowing northbound traffic to proceed.

According to a preliminary investigation, Scarborough, who was driving a blue Jeep, was in front of the trooper's vehicle when he swerved into the northbound lane in an attempt to bypass the work zone. He then swerved back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic before driving off the road and into a roadside ditch.

In the investigation, it was determined that Scarborough accelerated his vehicle and ran over Thomas Attix, 64, of Dover, Delaware, who was on the ground working. Attix was transported by ambulance to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown by private helicopter to Christiana Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Attix was declared dead on April 2.

The off-duty trooper, along with troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and an additional off-duty trooper, pursued Scarborough briefly through Airport Road, Maryland Route 12 and Nutters Cross Road before apprehending the suspect on a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury.

